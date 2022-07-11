CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTMX. Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,926. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

