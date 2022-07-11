CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTMX. Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.
NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,926. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
