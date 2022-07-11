Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

NYSE DAC opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 1,141.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 187,310 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Danaos by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danaos by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.