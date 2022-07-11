Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $11.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

DVDCF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.90) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.70 ($13.23) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

