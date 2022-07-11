DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $2.49 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

