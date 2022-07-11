Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.91.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $269.58 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average is $282.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

