Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Cowen

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.11.

DE opened at $304.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

