Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.94. 31,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 619,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

