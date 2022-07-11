Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 254,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,240. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

