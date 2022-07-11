Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 2,808 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.92. 15,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.95. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

