Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 750 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

PayPal stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.48. 202,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,362,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

