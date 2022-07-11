Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.95. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

