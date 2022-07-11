Demars Financial Group LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2,173.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,020,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $48.14. 16,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,902. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

