Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,761. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.