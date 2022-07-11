Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.30. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.44. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.49 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

