Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

EMR traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,951. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.