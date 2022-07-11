Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 344,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 47,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,063. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

