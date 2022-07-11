Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.35. 2,073,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,232,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.00 and its 200 day moving average is $333.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.