Demars Financial Group LLC Takes $303,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 124,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,258. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

