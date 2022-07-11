Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 569,833 shares.The stock last traded at $63.15 and had previously closed at $61.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.34.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 3.26.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

