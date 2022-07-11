Dero Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $44.83 million and approximately $72,317.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00017311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,445.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.50 or 0.05578223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00247083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00632892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00508294 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,574 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

