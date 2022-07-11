Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 118,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,193,905 shares.The stock last traded at $7.93 and had previously closed at $8.31.

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.94) to €16.30 ($16.98) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

