Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($44.27) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of DPW traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €36.36 ($37.87). 2,392,480 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.15.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

