Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($62.50) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($59.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €36.36 ($37.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,480 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.15. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

