DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.13

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $127,505.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,799,760 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

