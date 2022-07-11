Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 151550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$21.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)
