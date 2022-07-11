DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

