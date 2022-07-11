DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.82.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
