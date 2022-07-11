Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.15. 2,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

