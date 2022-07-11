Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.05. 3,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,474. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.16.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

