Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Token (DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,604.33 or 0.99982589 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

