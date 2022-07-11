Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given New GBX 277 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 306 ($3.71) to GBX 277 ($3.35) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.63) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.36) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.48) to GBX 315 ($3.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.91) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.00) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 321.67 ($3.90).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 243.60 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,015.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.10 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.87).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.