Dock (DOCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Dock has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,570.93 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00172239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 782,792,435 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

