Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Downgraded to Hold at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$569.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

