Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $55.64

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $56.79. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 363,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,645,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.