Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 1,175 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $942.50.

Drax Group stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

