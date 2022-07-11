Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $942.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.23) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of DRXGF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

