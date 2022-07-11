Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

