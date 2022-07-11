DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

