DXdao Reaches One Day Volume of $17,688.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, DXdao has traded 4% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $20.21 million and approximately $17,688.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $409.79 or 0.01990856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00393832 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005183 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

