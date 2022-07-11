Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of DYN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 150,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,095. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $443.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

