Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,801,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

