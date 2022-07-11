EasyFi Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002880 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $1.49 million and $740,952.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

