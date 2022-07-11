eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lifted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

