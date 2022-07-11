eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $244,980.52 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $244,980.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00249796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002306 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

