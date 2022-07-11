EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.59

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 5597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 680,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in EchoStar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

