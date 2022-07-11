Edgeware (EDG) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $591,849.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,595.26 or 0.99990273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,947,122,918 coins and its circulating supply is 6,308,337,228 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

