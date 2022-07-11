Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.33

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 35837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

