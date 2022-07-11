Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $555.76.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $484.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.