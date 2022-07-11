Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.96. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $334.52. The company has a market cap of $314.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

