Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.16

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 6246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth $490,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Embraer by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Embraer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 412,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

