Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

